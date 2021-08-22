Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees from Afghanistan

By Associated Press
KTLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon said Sunday that it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

Hamid Karzai
#Pentagon#Hawaiian Airlines#Defense#Atlas Air#Delta Air Lines#Omni Air#Department
American Airlines
Afghanistan
Aerospace & Defense
United Airlines
Lifestylepaddleyourownkanoo.com

Flight Attendants Working Afghan Evacuation Flights Told to Pack Their Own Water as 12-Hour Delays at Dulles Reported

Flight attendants working on Afghanistan evacuation flights have been advised to pack their own supplies of water, disposable gloves and sanitation wipes after delays caused by a bottleneck at Washington Dulles International Airport saw Afghan refugees waiting on planes for between 8 to 12 hours after arriving from U.S. military bases in Europe and the Middle East.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

'That’s all they have': Delta employees help evacuate Afghan refugees

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines sent three planes this week to Afghanistan in response to the Department of Defense calling up the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help evacuate Afghans and U.S. personnel as Taliban forces recapture the country. The Atlanta-based airline posted about the experience on its Facebook page...
California StateKTLA.com

California Dems to Biden: Send us Afghan evacuees

More than half of the Democrats in California’s 53-member congressional delegation will send a letter to President Biden on Thursday saying that California is ready and eager to house Afghan refugees and special immigrant visa applicants. “Governor Gavin Newsom has announced his commitment to embrace refugees suffering through horrific events...
Posted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta crews volunteer for Afghanistan evacuee flights

Delta Air Lines pilot Todd Badura flew in Afghanistan when he served in the Air Force after Sept. 11, 2001, and found a chance to continue the mission this week. Badura volunteered to fly evacuees from Hahn, Germany, to Washington Dulles International Airport. His passengers had arrived in Hahn from Qatar, where they landed after evacuating Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...
MilitaryPosted by
FOX2Now

Scott Airforce Base involved in Afghan evacuation efforts

O’FALLON, Ill. – Scott Airforce Base is heavily involved in the evacuation efforts that are worlds away in Kabul, Afghanistan. The base is home to the Air Mobility Command Center. American Troops are supporting the U.S. Department of Defense in evacuations. The troops are on a major mission to help evacuate as many people as possible to safety.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Behind The Scenes: Inside American Airlines’ CRAF Operations

On August 22nd, the US Department of Defense notified American Airlines that it had activated “Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF)” in response to the crisis in Afghanistan. This saw American Airlines deploy three widebody aircraft to military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe. Let’s take a look at what went on behind the scenes of this operation…
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...

