Five named to Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame has announced the 2021 class of inductees. Five new inductees will be honored at the Induction Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at the Health, Physical Education, and Recreation (HPER) Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the ceremony immediately following.

