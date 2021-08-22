Navarra WSBK: Redding scores third win in a row in Superpole race

In a repeat of Saturday’s opening encounter, Redding got the jump on polesitter Rea at the start of the race - and was able to fend off the six-time world champion when he threw his Kawasaki up the inside at Turn 2.Rea shadowed Redding through the next lap and a half and finally made his move on the second tour, pulling out of his slipstream on the run down to the Turn 9 right-hander.But ...Keep reading.