Gov. Hutchinson appoints Chris Colclasure as director of state Natural Resources Division

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Chris Colclasure as director of its Natural Resources Division, part of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. “Chris will make an outstanding addition to the Department of Agriculture. His experience with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission provides him with a beneficial skillset to lead the Natural Resources Division. I’m excited for him and the Department of Agriculture,” Hutchinson said.

