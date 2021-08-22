Gov. Hutchinson appoints Chris Colclasure as director of state Natural Resources Division

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Randy Henderson of Blytheville to the Arkansas State Board of Education, he announced today. “Randy’s experience in education and leadership provides him with a vision for the future of Arkansas’s students.” Governor Hutchinson said. “His belief in the power of education for a successful workforce will be of great benefit to our education system and the future of Arkansas. ”Mr. Henderson has worked for Nucor Steel for over 24 years and has served in an advisory role for educational institutions including the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Advisory Council and the Philander Smith College Business Advisory Council. He is a graduate of Arkansas Northeastern College and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. “This is such an incredible honor, and I am beyond humbled for the opportunity to serve on the State Board of Education,” Mr. Henderson said. “I am grateful to the Governor for his confidence in me and for granting me the opportunity to work with exceptional leaders and stakeholders to help advance educational excellence in our state. ”Mr. Henderson is replacing Susan Chambers of Bella Vista. His term expires on June 30, 2028.