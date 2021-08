Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Heyward has gone 3-for-12 with a double, a run, an RBI, and a pair of strikeouts in three games since returning from the injured list on Sunday. Michael Hermosillo is replacing Heyward in right field and hitting sixth on Wednesday in his first start for the Cubs.