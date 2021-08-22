Cancel
Renew Your Subscription: Rear-Wheel Drive to Be Locked Behind an Annual Paywall for the Mercedes-Benz EQS

MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Lately, many vehicle brands have opted to lock car features behind paywalls. The most popular among these are subscription services, which charge monthly or annual fees to upgrade certain features or allow you to use them at all. Recently, Mercedes-Benz decided to put a paywall on the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which will lock the rear-wheel drive function depending on what country you’re in. Read on to find out more about the new Mercedes-Benz EQS and what the subscription service will entail.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

