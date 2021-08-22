Governor Lamont implements empty tractor trailer, tandem tractor trailer and motorcycle ban on I-95 beginning 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Henri
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced last night that due to the severe weather anticipated to impact Connecticut from Hurricane Henri, he is implementing a travel ban on all empty tractor trailers, tandem tractor trailers, and motorcycles on Interstate 95 effective at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, until further notice.stamfordplus.com
