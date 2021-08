It had been well over a year since Aaliyah Dana Houghton’s life was tragically cut short when a group of some of entertainment’s biggest stars, including Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, and Missy Elliott, came together to pay their respects to the R&B princess. Across two coasts and two shooting days, the stars gathered in a studio to record their cameos for the tribute music video for the posthumously released Aaliyah track “Miss You.” In the song, Aaliyah sings to a past lover who has since moved on from their relationship, but the song takes on new meaning in...