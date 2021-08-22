Cancel
Wooten: Pirates show promise, chance to be much more physical

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
GREENVILLE — Optimism was prevalent. And with good reason.

Reality? Yes, that was mixed in, too.

Whether East Carolina football fully rounds a corner and ascends into contention will sort itself out over the next three months. Plenty will be revealed when the Pirates open against Appalachian State at the NFL Panthers’ stadium in Charlotte a week from Thursday, and the Saturday after that when SEC member South Carolina invades Dowdy-Ficklen.

The Pirates were 3-6 a year ago. They’re forecast in a tie for eighth, with Navy, well back of preseason Top 10 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference this year. That part is not necessarily encouraging, but the place the program has risen to is considering its status when Mike Houston arrived in 2019.

“You look overall at where we are today, compared to where we stood at this point in 2019, and we have a very stable program,” the third-year head coach said Saturday during the team’s media day. “We have a stable roster that is healthy, and what I mean by that is, you have depth at every position across the board, you have young talent at every position across the board, you’re at your numbers scholarship wise, you’re at your numbers roster wise, you have a positive culture in the locker room, you have a stable staff with on the field coaching staff and support staff, and you have talent on the field.

“There were just so many holes and gaps and lapses and things like that when we got here, it’s been very, very hard to fix. It’s been painful going through that. But you sit here today, and you have a healthy young roster that is only going to improve every single day they’re here as a result of getting bigger, faster, stronger and more experienced. That’s why I say, repeatedly, I really like this bunch. We’re very close, and I believe in them and I can’t wait to watch them compete this fall.”

The Pirates have senior Holton Ahlers back at quarterback, as huge a plus as any. But also back among 59 lettermen are 10 starters on offense and nine on defense. Those numbers are helped by the NCAA’s special COVID-19 waiver, giving every athlete a free year of eligibility for 2020-21.

“We’ve got a lot back, but so does Cincinnati and everybody else,” offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler said.

That’s reality.

Still, the Pirates should be better.

“Our first group is very solid,” Houston said. “We have a couple of guys in the second group that will be starters. Compared to where we have been, at this point, we’re in a much better place depth wise, overall talent wise.”

And that should help Ahlers, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound agile big man in the pocket with more than 7,000 yards, 556 completions and 51 touchdown passes. He’s also run for more than 1,000 yards and another 13 scores.

“The O-line has some depth for the first time in a long time,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “Our pass protection has vastly improved. We’re a little more physical up front too.”

Shankweiler put that perspective another way.

“We have one kid who started all the games last year, and he’s second team,” he said. “And he’s playing better.”

Everybody is 0-0 when August camp opens. The games offer the big reveal.

Tulane, South Florida and a Thanksgiving weekend clash with Cincinnati are also on the home schedule for the Pirates. With fans back in the seats, the atmosphere promises something better than last year when there was just one win in Dowdy-Ficklen.

There’s reason for the optimism. Reason to believe Jeff Charles will soon be telling us “You can paint this one purple.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.

