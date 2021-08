08/19/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – For 35 years, Arun Bag lived as a Hindu in the village of Bhujaguda, India, where he eventually married his wife and had two children. Arun fell ill with a debilitating sickness, and after several failed attempts at finding a cure, was told about the healing powers of Jesus Christ. In 2019, Arun attended church and found that the prayers of Christians brought him healing, eventually curing his disease. He accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and became baptized, beginning his new life as a Christian.