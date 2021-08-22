Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Don Everly of the Everly Brothers dead at 84

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8XJA_0bZQFzbR00

Don Everly, whose pioneering, harmonizing rock sound with his younger brother Phil led to more than a dozen hit songs as the Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84.

Don Everly’s death was confirmed on Saturday by his family to the Los Angeles Times. A cause of death was not released.

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” his family said in a statement. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

The Everly Brothers had 15 top 10 hits from 1957 to 1962 including “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Cathy’s Clown,” the Times reported. The duo’s harmonies and blend of folk and bluegrass were influential to bands like The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel, as well as country singer Gram Parsons.

The Everly Brothers were part of the inaugural class inducted in 1986 to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and James Brown.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Gram Parsons
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
James Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Everly Brothers#The Los Angeles Times#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

What Does 'Elvis Has Left the Building' Mean?

The phrase "Elvis has left the building" was first used to describe the moment when the King had, literally, exited a venue. This makes sense considering Elvis Presley's crazed fan base. Emcees needed to calm down the crowds hanging out in hope of an encore! But the expression took on a life of its own in popular culture and has come to represent finality in the broadest of terms... from home runs to final farewells, to more bluntly, death. So what's the history behind this shape-shifting quotation?
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Watch Lisa Marie Presley Sing “Daddy Don’t Cry” With Elvis as Tribute

In 2007, for the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley decided to recreate one of his most popular songs, "In the Ghetto". After two hours in the studio, Lisa broke down in tears, saying it was one of the most special moments of her life since the song includes Elvis' original vocals. Although the lyrics clearly say "don't cry", let me tell you, it will leave you in tears! Her emotional performance is one of the most beautiful and moving tributes to Elvis I have ever seen. Grab that box of tissues!
Musicwcsx.com

Christine McVie Becomes Latest Musician to Sell Their Song Catalog

Christine McVie has become the latest musician to sell their song catalog to a music/song management company. Per Variety, McVie sold her 115-title song catalog to Hipgnosis for an undisclosed sum. McVie said in a statement about the deal, “I am so excited to belong to the Hipgnosis family, and thrilled that you all regard my songs worthy of merit. I’d like to thank you all for your faith in me, and I’ll do all I can to continue this new relationship and help in any way I can! Thank you so much!”
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Don Everly Dies: Groundbreaking Singer Of The Everly Brothers Was 84

Don Everly, who along with his brother, film, was part of the Everly Brothers who were a huge chart success in the late 1950s and early 1960s, died on Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A family spokesman confirmed the death to The Los Angeles Times. No cause was given. On the strength of ardent two-minute teenage dramas like “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Cathy’s Clown,” the duo all but single-handedly redefined what, stylistically and thematically, qualified as commercially viable music for the Nashville of their day. In the process they influenced generations of hitmakers, from British Invasion bands like the Beatles and the Hollies to the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel and the Southern California country-rock band the Eagles.       (More)
MusicUSA Today

41 of the greatest singers in rock 'n' roll history

“Let the music do the talking,” as the lyrics go. However, it is usually the voice that sings the song that is the catalyst to great bands. So let’s take a look at some of the greatest to hold a mic in rock history. Bruce Springsteen. Bruce Springsteen’s songs and...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Musicians We’ve Lost in 2021

The year 2020 was brutal. The Covid-19 pandemic took from us many musical greats, preying especially hard on the elders of the community. But even without the virus, it was a tough year. So far, we are sad to say, 2021 isn’t looking much brighter. Already, many luminaries within the...
MusicShowbiz411

Music News: Tony Bennett Retires at 95, Nanci Griffith Dies at 68

Tony Bennett has basically retired at age 95. LOL. First of all, how many people live to be 95? Then, how many performed at Radio City Music Hall on their 95th birthday, and then two nights later? Um, no one. So really, what can you say? Tony’s devoted son and...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

First-Generation Rockers: Who’s Still With Us?

With the death of Don Everly on August 21, 2021, we lost the second half of one of the great harmony duos in popular music. (His brother, Phil, passed in 2014.) When Little Richard died on May 9, 2020, we lost one of the greatest inventors of the 20th century.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

'It’s About Damn Time,' Wynonna Judd Says Of Country Hall Of Fame Induction

“It’s about damn time” that the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday morning (August 16), country icon Reba McEntire hosted a live-streamed announcement via the Country Music Association. She revealed four artists included in the Class of 2021: Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nanci Griffith: Grammy-winning singer dies aged 68

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer and songwriter, has died aged 68. The Texan musician was known for songs such as “Love at the Five and Dime”, which celebrated the South.A statement from Griffith’s manager to the Associated Press confirmed the news of her death. No cause was disclosed. “It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.The youngest of three children, Griffith was born in Seguin, Texas, on 6 July 1954. Her family moved to Austin shortly after. Her father, Marlin Griffiths,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nanci Griffith death: Don McLean leads tributes to folk singer, who has died aged 68

Tributes are pouring in for folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, who has died, aged 68.The Texan musician was known for songs such as “Love at the Five and Dime” and “From a Distance”.Griffith’s death was announced by her manager, but a cause has not been disclosed.“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.“American Pie” singer Don McLean led tributes to Griffiths, calling her a “lovely person”.He wrote: ”I worked with her on a TV special we did for PBS TV and on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy