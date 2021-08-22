Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Tropical Storm Henri’s rain bands still soaking NJ Sunday: 8 things to know

By Dan Zarrow
 5 days ago
As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Henri was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. As of 8 a.m., it had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The center of Henri was located 140 miles due east of Sandy Hook, N.J. And now about 50 miles from Newport, R.I. Landfall...

Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

A Delicious Winner in Forked River, NJ! This “little” Diner is Always So Good

No matter when we go, mainly for breakfast, it's always delicious and they have my favorite for breakfast, creamed dried beef. This is totally my opinion, but don't pass this one by. I can't say it enough, We love the Forked River Diner. It's one of the few places in Ocean County that actually have my favorite, creamed dried beef. Cream dried beef is one of the foods that take me right back to my childhood.
Belmar, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

‘Hang 10′ With Jimmy G & Blue Moon At New Jersey’s Best Surfing Competition In Belmar

If I'm not broadcasting shows or writing articles for 94.3 The Point, I am probably in the ocean bodyboarding. It's my favorite hobby and I like to tell people that being a radio personality is my profession but being a bodyboarder is my passion. There are days I wish I was riding massive waves for a living, but let's be real, bodyboarding in New Jersey doesn't pay the bills...or does it?
Ocean County, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Beloved Shore Ice Cream Shop to Close One Store

It's never any fun to hear news of a local business closing, but this one hurts a little deeper. Listen to Diana Tyler nights on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. This one hurts my heart, and my tummy. I always remember visiting Hoffman's Ice Cream as a kid (their Reese's Cup and Coffie Oreo flavors are the key to my heart). It's just so delicious.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

The Best Food Vendors At The 2021 Sea Hear Now Festival

Asbury Park On The List? Here are the 50 best beach towns in America. Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
RestaurantsPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

These Are Officially The Prettiest Donuts At The Jersey Shore

There's a local Jersey Shore donut shop that's not only a great neighborhood hang (cue the Cheers song because everyone knows your name), it's also a destination for the visiting donut aficionado. These donuts are mouthwatering but we can't ignore the art...presentation is everything! If you're going to a function and you show up with a box of these you're already a hit! Behold the prettiest donuts at the Jersey Shore.

