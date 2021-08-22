Cancel
The big I Love NY concert cut short by a pre-hurricane storm

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe Mother Nature was trying to tell the 60,000 people gathered in Central Park something, They were making a statement that New York was back after COVID. However…. “Uh, humans? Don’t you think you’re being a little premature? I mean, there’s this delta variant thing that’s a real issue. Is it really wise to jam this many people together right now? Okay, if you won’t cancel, I’ll move you out myself.”

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

