The big I Love NY concert cut short by a pre-hurricane storm
Maybe Mother Nature was trying to tell the 60,000 people gathered in Central Park something, They were making a statement that New York was back after COVID. However…. “Uh, humans? Don’t you think you’re being a little premature? I mean, there’s this delta variant thing that’s a real issue. Is it really wise to jam this many people together right now? Okay, if you won’t cancel, I’ll move you out myself.”www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
