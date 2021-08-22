Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Panthers Preseason 2

Arguably no team in the NFL is in a tougher position in the short and long term than the Houston Texans. Not only does Houston project to field one of the league's worst teams this season, but there is not much clarity right now on whether the Texans will be able to trade star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women, and there are few to no signs that he will play for the team this season.