Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Panthers Preseason 2

milwaukeesun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was already buzz about Williams deserving serious consideration for the third running back spot on the 53-man roster. After tonight, he may be deserving of more than that. Williams made the best play of the game, a 20-yard touchdown run in which he cut back, juked a tackler in the second level, dragged another, then dove into the end zone. Williams also converted a fourth-and-1 carry earlier in the fourth quarter, extending a drive that ended in a field goal. Justice Hill has been sidelined the past week by an ankle injury and Williams, who finished with 47 yards on 10 carries, is capitalizing.

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gus Edwards#Nfl#American Football#Panthers Preseason#Ryan Mink Rb#Warrior#Nfl#Wr
Related
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES TE ZACH ERTZ — CATCHING FROM SAINTS JAMEIS WINSTON!

The Saints lost both of tight ends to injury Monday night against the Jags — Adam Trautman and Nick Vannett. So, all of a sudden Eagles pissed-off-at-Howie Roseman tight end Zach Ertz looks like a replacement in NOLA. The 30-year-old Ertz is entering the last year of his contract and...
Baltimore, MDrussellstreetreport.com

A Dog Day of August in Spartanburg

Russell Street Report Camp Notes A Dog Day of August in Spartanburg. RSR was not represented in Spartanburg today but we thought to serve up some observations via Twitter, courtesy of a few guys regularly on the beat. But first, let’s jump in the mix with a couple of entertaining tweets from the Ravens featuring Marcus Peters.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mitchell Schwartz destroyed Kirk Cousins on Twitter after 3-and-out

Mitchell Schwartz threw a whole lot of shade on Viking Kirk Cousins’ 3-and-out performance in Friday’s preseason game. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bad relationship with reading the situations. Sometimes he delivers. Sometimes, he absolutely, positively does not. Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is showing more of the same again, and some folks are not holding back.
NFL247Sports

Houston Texans: Brandin Cooks expresses confidence in Tyrod Taylor as Deshaun Watson's replacement

Arguably no team in the NFL is in a tougher position in the short and long term than the Houston Texans. Not only does Houston project to field one of the league's worst teams this season, but there is not much clarity right now on whether the Texans will be able to trade star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women, and there are few to no signs that he will play for the team this season.
NFLchatsports.com

Carolina Panthers Game Saturday: Panthers vs Ravens prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under & betting info for NFL preseason Week 2 game

(Alex Hicks Jr./The Spartanburg Herald-Journal via IMAGN Content Services) Matt Rhule. The Carolina Panthers take the field at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night for their second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. This will be another chance for fans to get a good look at individuals who could end up playing a leading role for the organization this season, with many places still up for grabs as the final cut deadline looms large.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Panthers: 4 things to watch for this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up their preseason schedule on Friday night when they take on the Carolina Panthers. If you are looking to see the starters, you are going to be disappointed but this will be a great opportunity for the coaches to get one final look at guys on the roster bubble before final cuts. Here are four things to watch for this week.
Derrick

Panthers' Rhule unhappy with passing game vs. Ravens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule emerged from Wednesday’s joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens unhappy with his team’s passing game, particularly Carolina’s wide receivers. “We weren’t very good getting open and catching the football,” Rhule said following a 2 1/2-hour practice at Wofford College.
NFLWSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 21: Terrace Marshall Jr. #88 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images) (Chris Keane/Getty Images)
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Panthers looked good for 322 seconds vs. Ravens. Take that as a victory.

Fully aware of the danger of reading too much into one tiny snippet of one almost-meaningless preseason game, dare we say it? Dare we must. However briefly the actual in-September-for-real Carolina Panthers were actually on the field, in that very limited window the Panthers actually looked … good. Maybe not...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen, and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen or stream this week’s New Orleans Saints preseason game. The Saints are flying out to visit the Baltimore Ravens in their first exhibition game of the year, making for a great opportunity for whichever of their quarterbacks hits the field first.
NFLCat Scratch Reader

Panthers vs Ravens: Game time, tv, radio, streaming and more

The Panthers return home for their second game of the preseason to face the Ravens, and hopefully we’ll see some improvement from last week’s preseason opener that ended in a disappointing 21-18 loss to the Colts. Below you will find all the information you need to follow the action as...
NFLUSA Today

Panthers to give QB Will Grier more chances to throw vs. Ravens

Following Sunday’s uneventful outing against the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier made it clear that he’s ready for his next opportunity—no matter how big or small. Luckily for him, it looks like that chance won’t be of the latter category. When speaking with media members late Monday afternoon,...
Tennessee StateWSMV

Dunkin' releasing limited edition Tennessee Titans donut Thursday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To celebrate the upcoming NFL season, Dunkin' is teaming up with the Tennessee Titans to release a limited edition, Titans-themed donut on Thursday. The donut is topped with vanilla icing and drizzled with Titans blue icing. Dunkin' will celebrate the release of the special donut with...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Has Mac Jones outperformed Zach Wilson in preseason so far?

The 2021 NFL Draft class has the makings to be an all-timer as far as the quarterback position is concerned. In the order they were picked, Trevor Lawrence is seen as a generational talent, while each one of Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones could become high-end starters in the league down the road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy