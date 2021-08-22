Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

From Toyota’s Hilux to Ford F-Series: These are some of the world’s top-selling cars by country

By Tom Huddleston Jr.
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFewer people bought cars in 2020 than usual, but some of the world's top automakers weathered the pandemic year surprisingly well. Drivers in the United States, as they have annually for nearly four decades, bought more Ford F-series trucks than any other type of car. Those in countries like Argentina and Australia preferred Toyota pickups, and Swiss drivers typically opted for a mid-sized sedan made by the Czech brand Skoda. That's all according to data from the website BestSellingCarsBlog.com, which analyzed the car brands that topped sales charts in different countries around the world last year.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota#Compact Cars#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Swiss#Czech#Bestsellingcarsblog Com#Volkswagen#Automotivetouchup#Corolla#Rav4#The Dakar Rally#Hilux#Skoda Auto#The Volkswagen Group#Land Cruiser Suv#Audi#Vw#North American#Russian
Related
Businessnextbigfuture.com

Which Car Companies Will Go Bankrupt First?

Solvency is a concern for non-Tesla car companies. The Z-score formula for predicting bankruptcy was published in 1968 by Edward I. Altman, who was, at the time, an Assistant Professor of Finance at New York University. The formula may be used to predict the probability that a firm will go into bankruptcy within two years.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Only Two US Toyota Models Aren't Affected By Semiconductor Shortage

The global semiconductor chip shortage continues to plague the auto industry and is showing no signs of ending soon, forcing manufacturers to make production cutbacks. Toyota, on the other hand, has been largely unaffected by the crisis. The Japanese automaker has been relying on a huge chip stockpile to keep production running, but this supply is starting to run out.
CarsGood News Network

German Company Makes Concrete to Charge Electric Vehicles From Roads With 95% Efficiency and Low Cost

Indiana could be the first state in the Union to have a wireless charging road that tops up your electric vehicle as you drive along it. As the 21st century rolls on, we’ve all had those one or two moments where we see some new technology and the pace of innovation really comes home to roost in our heads, normally with some recollection of Star Wars or Star Trek.
BusinessBMW BLOG

Chip shortages may be getting worse for automakers

Earlier today, Japanese automaker Toyota announced that 27 assembly lines in Japan will be impacted by the spread of COVID, lockdowns and chip shortages. BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler also signaled a change in delivery expectations due to the shortage. Earlier in the year, BMW said it had ordered enough semiconductors and expected its suppliers to deliver, but in a recent statement, the Bavarians said that supply would remain tight in the second half of the year. The lost output was around 30,000 units so far this year.
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Good Luck Has Finally Run Out

This has not been a normal production year for automakers, to say the least. The auto industry has been struggling with the semiconductor chip shortage for months and it's not going to end anytime soon. At best, there should hopefully be some relief early next year, but many analysts predict it won't be fully resolved until sometime in 2023. But not all automakers faced chip shortages equally.
Posted by
Motor1.com

Toyota Finally Hit By Chip Shortage, Will Shut Down Production

Toyota has so far avoided any significant production pauses due to the chip shortage, though that streak of good fortune is coming to an end. A problem that has plagued nearly every other automaker has finally found Toyota, and it’s looking to steal nearly 40 percent of the company’s global production next month as the company idles factories in the US, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of the world.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Only One Midsize Pickup Outsells The Ford Ranger

The current Ford Ranger hasn't been around in America for all that long and already it is seeing its limelight stolen by the Maverick, but despite the fact that the model we get is a little dated, it's performing remarkably well. Yes, Australia gets some really cool versions of the pickup that we don't have access to, including the Raptor X, but while we wait for the new Ranger to be launched, the current version is outselling some pretty big names from Nissan, Jeep, and Chevrolet. According to recently-released second-quarter sales figures, the Ranger has grown in popularity across the Americas.
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

Edmunds says goodbye to five discontinued vehicles for 2022

Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out. These discontinuations aren’t promoted, and shoppers often don’t realize they’re gone until it’s too late. With this in mind, Edmunds’ experts highlighted five outgoing vehicles that will be gone after the 2021 model year.
CarsCarscoops

Australia Is The Cheapest Country To Own A Car Leaving US In Second Place

Owning a car is a big deal for all of us that grew up with car magazines and websites, but also for the average person who needs to travel for work or leisure. Most of us know the feeling of saving money in order to buy a car while calculating all of the expenses associated with its use and maintenance. But which is the cheapest country to own a car? Well, according to a new study by scrapcarcomparison, this title goes to Australia, leaving the US in second place and Denmark in third.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Detroit’s Ford halts output for a week as Toyota cuts yield in US amid chip shortage

In the context of a cratering chip shortage that had spanned across global smartphone industry after baffling the US automotive sector, Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that the beleaguered Japanese automaker was expecting a production drop between 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles in Northern American plants this month citing an unexpected ruckus at its supply chains apart from an ongoing semiconductor shortage alongside an upsurge in delta cases.
CarsCleanTechnica

Smaller, Cheaper Electric SUVs Coming From Hyundai/Kia, Volkswagen, And ?

Yesterday, my colleague Paul Fosse reported on the BYD EA1, a small crossover electric SUV that has a range of about 200 miles and a base price of under $15,000. It will only be available in China for now, but Paul thinks it has the potential to become a world car similar to the original Volkswagen Beetle.
CarsCarscoops

Toyota’s New Hybrid Yaris WRC Car Looks Absolutely Ferocious

Toyota has been filmed putting the all-new hybrid Yaris WRC car through its paces as it prepares for the 2022 season. New for next year’s World Rally Championship season will be the introduction of hybrid powertrains for the first time. All cars competing with feature a 1.6-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor that adds 100 kW (134 hp) and 132 lb-ft (180 Nm) of torque. Vehicles will also be equipped with a 3.9 kWh battery pack which, like the electric motor, is protected by a sealed carbon fiber housing near the rear axle.

Comments / 1

Community Policy