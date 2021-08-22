Cancel
News: COVID forced late shakeup for Cowboys before Texans game, Dak's progress, game coverage

By Todd Brock
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys were calling their preseason meeting with Houston a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. Saturday night showed that some of the cast in Dallas isn’t quite ready for the curtain to go up on this show. The first half provided some encouraging moments from Cooper Rush, Tony Pollard, Cedrick Wilson, and the Cowboys defense, but Ben DiNucci’s poor performance throughout the second half overshadowed the good stuff in a 20-14 loss.

Posted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.
Posted by

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
Posted by
NESN

Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp. Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So, uh, could the...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Texans run game seem to do worse against the Cowboys?

The Houston Texans’ run game appeared to be the driving force for the offense in the 26-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 14 in the first preseason game. The Texans generated 170 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. Against the Dallas Cowboys amid a 20-14 win on Aug. 21, Houston could only muster 89 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. The Texans were even worse on third down, going 0-10 in the process.
Posted by
FanSided

Can the Dallas Cowboys Lock up their backup QB?

The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback job has hit an interesting snag and the latest news could complicate things further. The Denver Broncos have named Tedd Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. My initial reaction was that the team should have drafted quarterback Justin Fileds instead which would have netted the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Partick Surtain II.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott helps out Cowboys with important move

With the regular season opener for the Dallas Cowboys inching closer, star running back Ezekiel Elliott did the franchise a solid on Friday. Elliott restructured his contract, turning $8.6 million that was on it into a signing bonus to create more cap space this year for the Cowboys. Per Jason Fitzgerald of overthecap.com, the move helped Dallas get to now having $12 million in cap space available for the 2021 season.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Anyone else notice Jaylon Smith's absence on Hard Knocks?

Nobody loves the spotlight like Jaylon Smith, except for maybe Jerry Jones. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has never found a microphone he didn’t want to fondle nor a crowd he didn’t want to address. So given that his franchise that he has molded into a $6 billion nation-state is starring in HBO’s Hard Knocks documentary this year, it’s no surprise that we’ve gotten a big dose of Jones front and center.
Cowboys News & Rumors After 20-14 Loss vs Texans: Dak Injury, Connor McGovern Trade + Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are now 0-3 in the NFL Preseason after a loss to the Houston Texans tonight. Cowboys Report host Tom Downey has all the Cowboys news & rumors from the game, which is presented by Magic Spoon! Get $5 off here: https://magicspoon.thld.co/Cowboys Cowboys rumors and news after the 20-14 loss to the Houston Texans aren’t limited to just the Cowboys game. There’s also updates on the Dak Prescott injury, the Connor McGovern trade rumors and Randy Gregory’s “injury.” Do you love America’s team? Then subscribe to the Cowboys Report for the latest cowboys rumors and news all season long!
Posted by

Coach McCarthy says Dak Prescott will not play in any Cowboys preseason games

FRISCO, Texas - Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said fans should not expect to see quarterback Dak Prescott play before the regular season. The team hoped to test Prescott’s injured ankle in at least one preseason game. That was expected to be this Saturday against Houston. But McCarthy wants to...
Posted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Re-Do Zeke Contract for Cap Room

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have added to their salary cap “slush fund” by flipping the switch on a re-working of the contract of Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott. The move - likely an option already built into Elliott’s contract as opposed to any sort of negotiation or sacrifice - opens up almost $7 million of cap room.
NFLNew York Post

Dak Prescott is terrified of mascots

Attention NFL defenses: Dak Prescott does not fear your opposing D line or their pass-rush. But throw on a mascot costume? That’s a different story. On Tuesday night’s episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott admitted he fears one thing: people in costumes. During a group meeting attended by Ezekiel Elliott, the man under center in Big D explained his dread of disguises to his number one back.
Houston Chronicle

Status of Texans' Tytus Howard, Roderick Johnson uncertain for Cowboys game

Texans coach David Culley said Tuesday that it remains uncertain whether offensive linemen Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for the team’s second preseason game Saturday against the Cowboys . “Not really sure yet,” Culley said. “We’ll know more tomorrow.”. Howard is...

