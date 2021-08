Attracting and retaining quality employees is a concern of all businesses but, in today’s economy, is of particular importance in the construction industry. According to a recent press release from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than half (52 percent) of contractors say they will hire more employees in the next six months, up from 46 percent in Q1 2021. However, according to the same press release, 88 percent of contractors surveyed stated they are currently having moderate to high levels of difficulty finding skilled workers.