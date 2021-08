The victim in the early Monday shooting on E. Iron Avenue has died and three people now face charges in connection to his death. In an update this morning, the Salina Police Department reported that Camilo Renaldo Ramirez died at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday at a hospital in Wichita. The Salina Police Department delayed reporting Ramirez's death at the request of his family, who chose to donate his organs, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.