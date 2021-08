Sister Wives fans know that things aren’t great between Christine and Kody Brown. On the show, she opened up about her feelings, revealing that she “can’t do marriage with Kody anymore.” She also noted that she feels like she “doesn’t matter” to him. Fans have been urging her to leave him, but that hasn’t happened yet. There have been plenty of hints that the two have split, though. In one recent photo, she isn’t wearing her wedding ring.