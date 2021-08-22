Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kowar fans 9, allows 2 hits in 6-plus innings

allfans.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night full of strong pitching performances across the Minor Leagues, the Royals’ top right-handed pitching prospect was nothing short of quality himself. Ranked No. 92 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list, Jackson Kowar fanned nine and allowed just two hits and two walks across six-plus strong innings in Omaha’s 3-0 win over Columbia at Werner Park. It’s his fifth scoreless start of the season and the third time he’s gone at least six innings.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Kowar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Royals#The Minor Leagues#Mlb Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBThe Big Lead

Padres Fans Brawled During the 16-Inning Loss to the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 5-3, in 16 innings on Wednesday night. The game lasted nearly six full hours and the home team lost, so who knows how long it took for tempers to boil over and cause these Padres fans to fight each other. It's your classic one dude and a date trying to hold him back taking on two other dudes matchup.
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Matt Moore Throws Six No-Hit Innings in Victory Vs. Reds

After a hard loss Friday night against the Reds, the Phillies got a shutdown performance today from the most unlikely of places in starting pitcher Matt Moore. Moore (6.07 ERA) pitched six no-hit innings for the Phillies while striking out eight batters on the day. Six No-Hit Innings. Matt Moore...
Saint Louis, MOAnniston Star

Photos: Cards lose to Brewers in extra innings 6-4

The Cardinals lost to the Brewers 6-4 at Busch Stadium in ten innings in St. Louis on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. This game follows a Cardinals loss in Milwaukee on Tuesday in the first game of the series. The Cards will face the Brewers again on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 6:45 p.m.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Brewers rally late, knock off Cardinals 6-4 in 10 innings

ST. LOUIS — Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home from third base on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two homers to help the Milwaukee Brewers rally for a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. Milwaukee has won 17 of its last...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

OTD in 2016: Matz Pitches 7.1 No-Hit Innings Against Padres

For this franchise, no-hitters come around once every 50 years. Or, at least, that’s how long it took the Mets to get their one and (so far) only. Steven Matz made his bid for history a little more than four years after Johan Santana made his. But unlike Santana and similar to many others before him, Matz’ hopes against the San Diego Padres came up a few outs short.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Performances: Twelve Innings, One Hit

Up in the Valley, another strong outing from Randy Vasquez was overshadowed by an offensive performance so bad that it was almost spectacular. Elsewhere, fans in Tampa got to see a milestone for this year’s first round pick, and Scranton walked off winners. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (51-33): Taking a page out...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

League streamer gets pentakill but loses teamfight after enemy Akshan revives all of his teammates

When League of Legends’ newest champion, Akshan, dropped onto the game’s live servers late last month, many players were divided on one of his passives that can instantly revive his teammates. And one Twitch streamer named Elekktro recently ran into a scenario with this new ability in a match where he got a pentakill in the opposing team’s fountain, only for the entire team to spawn back after his death.
MLBthecomeback.com

Freddie Freeman hits for the cycle in just 6 innings

Hitting for the cycle is a rare achievement no matter how it’s done, but to do so with three innings still remaining? That’s quite a feat. Well, 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman was able to get that done in the Atlanta Braves’ 11-9 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night at LoanDepot Park. And in doing so, Freeman became the first player in Braves history to hit for the cycle twice.
MLBKVOE

Astros rally for 6-3 win over Royals in 10 innings

The Kansas City Royals came up short Thursday afternoon, losing to the Houston Astros 6-3 in 10 innings. The Royals scored 1st on a Salvador Perez sacrifice fly in the first inning. Nicky Lopez added a 2 run home run in the 3rd inning to give the Royals a 3-0...
MLBkion546.com

Royals’ Bubic loses no-hit bid in 7th inning after delay

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs after a weather delay in the seventh inning. Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. The lower bowl at Wrigley was evacuated. When the game resumed, Bubic walked Frank Schwindel and surrendered a two-run homer by Patrick Wisdom for Chicago’s first hit.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Gregory Soto allows 9th-inning slam in 8-2 loss to Los Angeles Angels

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch wants the fans to cheer. He is asking them to get pumped for the entirety of Miguel Cabrera's plate appearances against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. For the past three games against Cleveland, the crowd would go silent just moments before each pitch to the future Hall of Famer, and Hinch didn't like the added pressure.
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers ruffle feathers with 6-4 extra-innings win in St. Louis

And it took everything the Brewers had. In an extra innings bout in St. Louis, the Brewers further separated themselves as a divisional leader, as well as a team that can lock down gut-out low-scoring games and turning them into semi-comfortable wins. The path to the 9th inning seemed obstructed...
Normal, ILwjbc.com

ISU AD: “Fans will be allowed in the stands”

NORMAL – Things will look a little more normal at Illinois States’ Hancock stadium this year after the stadium was empty last year due to COVID-19. ISU Athletic Director Kyle Brennan said as football returns to the fall, fans can now return to the tailgating lot and the stands. “We...
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Royals' Bubic has no-hitter through 6 innings

CHICAGO — (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic has thrown six hitless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field. Bubic, who turned 24 on Thursday, walked Frank Schwindel with one out in the first for Chicago’s only baserunner through six innings. He has nine strikeouts and 81 pitches, 56 for strikes.
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 6, Cardinals 4 – 10 Innings

ST. LOUIS, MO (WHBL-WSAU) – The Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 6-4 win in 10 innings over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Milwaukee was down one with one out in the 9th when Avisail Garcia tied the game with his 2nd home run of the night.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Bubic deals six innings of no-hit ball in Royals victory over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday. Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run, and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy