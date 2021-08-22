Kowar fans 9, allows 2 hits in 6-plus innings
On a night full of strong pitching performances across the Minor Leagues, the Royals' top right-handed pitching prospect was nothing short of quality himself. Ranked No. 92 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list, Jackson Kowar fanned nine and allowed just two hits and two walks across six-plus strong innings in Omaha's 3-0 win over Columbia at Werner Park. It's his fifth scoreless start of the season and the third time he's gone at least six innings.
