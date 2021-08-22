From Toyota’s Hilux to Ford F-Series: These are some of the world’s top-selling cars by country
Fewer people bought cars in 2020 than usual, but some of the world's top automakers weathered the pandemic year surprisingly well. Drivers in the United States, as they have annually for nearly four decades, bought more Ford F-series trucks than any other type of car. Those in countries like Argentina and Australia preferred Toyota pickups, and Swiss drivers typically opted for a mid-sized sedan made by the Czech brand Skoda. That's all according to data from the website BestSellingCarsBlog.com, which analyzed the car brands that topped sales charts in different countries around the world last year.www.cnbc.com
