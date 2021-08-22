Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Latest: Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

kusi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) – The Pentagon says it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Hawaiian Airlines#Delta Air Lines#Ap#Defense#Atlas Air#Omni Air#Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Related
Lifestylepaddleyourownkanoo.com

Flight Attendants Working Afghan Evacuation Flights Told to Pack Their Own Water as 12-Hour Delays at Dulles Reported

Flight attendants working on Afghanistan evacuation flights have been advised to pack their own supplies of water, disposable gloves and sanitation wipes after delays caused by a bottleneck at Washington Dulles International Airport saw Afghan refugees waiting on planes for between 8 to 12 hours after arriving from U.S. military bases in Europe and the Middle East.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Flight Attendants Left Scathing After Pilots at American Airlines Regional Carrier Get Bumper Pay Raise

Flight attendants at an American Airline regional carrier are furious after the airline announced a bumper pay rise for pilots with some expected rake in as much as $180,000 in bonuses alone. Meanwhile, some flight attendants at Piedmont Airlines say they are barely surviving on wages that fall way short of colleagues wearing the same uniform at mainline AA.
Aerospace & Defenseliveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Faces JFK Dilemma

With the summer travel season drawing to a close and business demand not picking up due to continuing pandemic concerns, United Airlines is downgrading its service to New York JFK from three-cabin 767-300s to two-cabin 757-200s. Is this move necessary to match falling premium cabin demand or will this kill off the premium advantage United currently enjoys on the route?
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

United Airlines completes first Afghanistan rescue mission

United Airlines has completed its first flight as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which is assisting in the effort to evacuate American citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. The flight landed at Dulles International Airport with approximately 340 American military personnel,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

“We Really Don’t Want to Fight With You”: United Airlines Flight Attendant Tells Passengers During Face Mask Speech

A United Airlines flight attendant has apparently been caught on video telling passengers that she “really doesn’t want to fight” them over the federal face mask mandate that requires all passengers aged two and over to wear a face mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking or classed as exempt due to a medical reason.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver-Based United Airlines Employees Deployed To Help Evacuate Afghanistan Refugees

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based airline employees are now directly assisting the U.S. Military in their effort to evacuate refugees from Afghanistan. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas confirmed multiple United Airlines staff members have been directly involved in the evacuation of Afghanistan following the Pentagon enacting the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), a 70-year-old government program that calls on commercial airlines to assist the government in times of crisis. (credit: United Airlines) United Airlines employees from Denver are now helping the military with ground coordination, translation and medical aid. The employees who are working in the CRAF mission are not working in Kabul, Afghanistan but...
Aerospace & Defenseifn.news

Delta increases Airbus A321neo order

For a second time this year, Delta Air Lines has increased its order for the Airbus A321neo. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based carrier announced that it has converted options for 30 additional Pratt & Whitney-powered A321neo jets into a firm order, bringing its total order for the type to 155. After this agreement, Delta still holds 70 more purchase options for the aircraft.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

'That’s all they have': Delta employees help evacuate Afghan refugees

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines sent three planes this week to Afghanistan in response to the Department of Defense calling up the Civil Reserve Air Fleet to help evacuate Afghans and U.S. personnel as Taliban forces recapture the country. The Atlanta-based airline posted about the experience on its Facebook page...
New York City, NYsimpleflying.com

United Airlines Has Work To Do At New York-JFK

United Airlines is preparing to downgauge its transcontinental flights out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Currently, the airline serves the route using three-class Boeing 767-300ER aircraft in a highly premium configuration. The downgrade to the Boeing 757-200 will lead United to offer far fewer premium seats on the route known for its competitive nature and indicative of some of the work United has to do in New York.
MilitaryPosted by
FOX2Now

Scott Airforce Base involved in Afghan evacuation efforts

O’FALLON, Ill. – Scott Airforce Base is heavily involved in the evacuation efforts that are worlds away in Kabul, Afghanistan. The base is home to the Air Mobility Command Center. American Troops are supporting the U.S. Department of Defense in evacuations. The troops are on a major mission to help evacuate as many people as possible to safety.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Behind The Scenes: Inside American Airlines’ CRAF Operations

On August 22nd, the US Department of Defense notified American Airlines that it had activated “Stage 1 of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF)” in response to the crisis in Afghanistan. This saw American Airlines deploy three widebody aircraft to military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe. Let’s take a look at what went on behind the scenes of this operation…
LifestyleTravelPulse

US Airlines Carrying Record Number of Passengers to Mexico

Airlines in the United States carried more travelers to Mexico in July than at any point in history, breaking all-time records and exceeding pre-pandemic totals. According to The Riviera Maya News, the Secretariat de Comunicaciones y Transportes (SCT) announced that the five largest carriers in the U.S. transported 2.3 million passengers to and from Mexico in July, the highest on record.
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

American, Southwest airlines begin Afghanistan evacuation efforts Monday

American and Southwest airlines deployed some of their fleet Monday to aid in the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from Kabul. American is allocating three of its wide-body aircraft to "military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe" to help with the accelerate the evacuation before month's end, an airlines spokesperson told FOX Business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy