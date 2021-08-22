Cancel
Grand Rapids, MN

Community Foundation announces new staff, retirement and open house

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2017, Cathy Sayward has been the smiling face that greets people at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. Cathy is retiring from the Foundation at the end of August. “Cathy Sayward has been a rock here at the Community Foundation, especially at the height of the pandemic. We will miss her steadfast commitment to our work and our community, and we wish her well in retirement! At the same time, we are delighted that Rhonda Cash has joined the team. She and Cathy share many of the same qualities in terms of loyalty, work ethic, and optimism.”

