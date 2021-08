The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the course of the trading week, but not quite enough to take out the previous week’s losses. At this point, the Aussie dollar is trying to figure out whether or not it wants to continue breaking down and test the significant support level in the form of 0.70, or if it is done selling off and we will continue to go to the upside? At this point, I think it is obvious that we will continue to be very nervous and skittish, and if that is going to be the case then one would have to assume that the volatility is the only thing we can count on, and whether or not the Federal Reserve decides to start tapering could be a completely different scenario.