LIVE NEWS DESK UPDATES: Tropical Storm Henri's impact on Connecticut
Here are the latest updates on Tropical Storm Henri's impact on Connecticut from John Craven at the News 12 News Desk.
STORM GUIDES LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Henri
Power center: Electric outage resources
How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare
Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe
6 flooding safety tips to follow
12 tips to avoid getting caught in a rip current
Comments / 0