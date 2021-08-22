Cancel
NFL

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: DeeJay Dallas 'had a terrific game'

By Tim Weaver
 5 days ago
There weren’t many bright spots in the Seahawks’ embarrassing 30-3 loss to the Broncos on Saturday night. Seattle couldn’t tackle, couldn’t get off the field on third down and couldn’t take care of the ball. The team also suffered numerous injuries.

If you’re looking for a silver lining the easiest choice is the play of backup running back DeeJay Dallas, who has been the one standout player in what’s become a mostly dismal preseason campaign. Dallas did superb work on special teams as a returner and also blocked a punt. He made a couple of splash plays on offense, as well.

After it was mercifully over, coach Pete Carroll said Dallas had a terrific game.

‘We’ll find the positives, you know I’m going to find the positives, I thought DeeJay Dallas played a terrific game tonight.”

Dallas is clearly the team’s best kickoff returner and should have that job locked down. He might also have a legitimate chance to take over as the third down running back.

If anyone has cause to worry about Dallas’ rise it’s Rashaad Penny, who’s starting to look like a total bust.

