Colts' snap counts from preseason win over Vikings

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday night as they look toward the end of the preseason with just one game between them and the Week 1 opener.

Most of the starters for the Colts got some work in during the second preseason game. Others like Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle were held out of the game.

Let’s take a look at the offensive, defensive and special teams snap counts from Saturday’s preseason win:

Offense

Analysis

  • OT Julién Davenport led the way among all offensive players. He played well enough to potentially become the favorite for the starting role until Eric Fisher returns.
  • Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon led the way for wide receivers. Strachan wasn’t as efficient as the preseason opener but Patmon led the way with 60 receiving yards. There’s a solid chance this is the final duo making up the wide receiver room.
  • Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger once again split snaps at quarterback. This time Eason out-snapped the rookie pretty heavily playing over two-quarters worth of snaps.
  • TE Farrod Green got the start opposite Mo Alie-Cox and wound up leading the room in snaps played.

Defense

Analysis

  • CB Rock Ya-Sin got the start and was responsible for a pair of pass break-ups early on to force punts.
  • Rookie DE Kwity Paye saw his first snaps in live-action, recording a sack in his limited work.
  • Fellow DE Ben Banogu was a star on Saturday night, leading the defensive line in snaps played while wreaking havoc all over.
  • CB Andre Chachere is also making som notable moves and could be well onto his way for a roster spot as a depth piece in the secondary.

