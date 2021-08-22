News: COVID forced late shakeup for Cowboys before Texans game, Dak's progress, game coverage

The Cowboys were calling their preseason meeting with Houston a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. Saturday night showed that some of the cast in Dallas isn’t quite ready for the curtain to go up on this show. The first half provided some encouraging moments from Cooper Rush, Tony Pollard, Cedrick Wilson, and the Cowboys defense, but Ben DiNucci’s poor performance throughout the second half overshadowed the good stuff in a 20-14 loss.

The best bit of news from Saturday night? Dak Prescott’s warmup workout should give Cowboys fans a boost. The quarterback was nearly perfect, despite reports floating around from one notable insider who is questioning his health. Speaking of health, Dan Quinn and Carlos Watkins are suddenly in the COVID-19 spotlight in what will be a developing story over the next few days and weeks. All that, plus a profile on perhaps the most mysterious Cowboys player currently on the roster, clues from Stephen Jones about the backup quarterback situation, Jason Witten kicks off his Friday night football gig, and Emmitt Smith looks to help others lead the field in his latest sporting venture. Here are the News and Notes from a busy Saturday.

Cowboys Wire game coverage :: Cowboys Wire

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans outside the Metroplex, the preseason tilt with the Texans wasn’t broadcast live. On the upside, though, those fans didn’t miss many real highlights in the grand scheme of things. For those unable to watch the proceedings live, here are the key takeaways from Cowboys Wire’s game night coverage.

Quinn, Watkins miss game due to COVID protocols :: The Mothership

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins left AT&T Stadium prior to Saturday night’s game due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the team. Both men will be reevaluated by the Cowboys medical staff on Sunday, but left the venue “out of an abundance of caution.”

Will Dak Prescott be less than 100 percent all year? :: ProFootballTalk

Adam Schefter gave an update during Friday’s Chiefs-Cardinals game on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. “He’s not fully back,” the NFL insider said. “He may not be back all season long.” The theory was that Prescott’s recent shoulder strain may have stemmed from him overcompensating for his surgically-repaired ankle.

ESPN's injury analyst and board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist refutes Prescott injury theory :: Stephania Bell (Twitter)

Cowboys insist on resting Dak Prescott during preseason. Here’s why they should make an exception. :: Dallas Morning News

The final NFL preseason game has long been the one contest where all NFL teams absolutely, positively rest all of their key playmakers. Kevin Sherrington argues that the Dallas coaching staff should consider bucking that trend, at least with Dak Prescott, when the Cowboys play host to the Jaguars next Sunday.

Rookie DE Chauncey Golston is an enigma to Cowboys fans, for now :: Cowboys Wire

Unless they’re also big followers of the Iowa Hawkeyes, most Cowboys fans know next to nothing about defensive end Chauncey Golston. The third-round draft pick was brought in to set an edge and turn runs back inside. His length is incredible, and he has elite hand size to go along with great effort. It should make him an excellent run stopping 4-3 DE early in his career… if he can ever get on the field; he’s been on the PUP list with a hamstring injury.

Stephen Jones offers clues on who will be Cowboys' backup QB :: Cowboys Wire

Will it be Garrett Gilbert backing up Dak Prescott in 2021? Cooper Rush? Ben DiNucci? Cowboys chief executive officer Stephen Jones all but ruled out DiNucci in a radio interview on Friday, but kept open the possibility that the team might acquire another passer from somewhere else before the start of the season.

Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten explains the lure to coach high school football :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Jason Witten was a hero on many a Sunday, but now his focus is on football under Friday night lights. The future Hall of Famer got a win in his first game as head coach at Argyle Liberty Christian. To be fair, though, it was just an intrasquad scrimmage. “A lot of people thought I was crazy to turn down NFL and college jobs,” Witten said, “to go into high school. And they really couldn’t be more off-base, I guess I would say, because I have loved every minute of it.”

Report: Emmitt Smith partnering with NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji to form Xfinity Series team :: Dallas Morning News

Emmitt Smith is branching out into a new sport. The NFL’s all-time rushing king is partnering with NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji to form a lower-level Xfinity Series team. Iwuji is one of the two Black drivers who regularly compete in NASCAR national series events; Smith says the team will aim to help diversify the NASCAR industry.