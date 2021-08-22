Cancel
Woman delivers baby girl aboard US evacuation flight from Afghanistan

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Afghan woman delivered a baby girl aboard a US evacuation flight just after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the US military said Sunday. The woman went into labor aboard a C-17 transport aircraft Saturday during her journey fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the US Air Mobility Command said.

