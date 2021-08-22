San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco 49ers (0-1) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) Sunday for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Below, we look at the 49ers vs. Chargers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The 49ers hung with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half last week, trailing 7-6 after 15 minutes and leading 9-7 at half. A late surge by the reserves of Kansas City led the Chiefs to a 19-16 win. Rookie QB Trey Lance threw for 128 yards and a touchdown in his debut.

The Chargers picked up a 13-6 win over the neighboring Rams in a sloppy affair at SoFi. The Bolts didn’t score a touchdown until midway through the third quarter when the starters were already showered and dressed.

49ers at Chargers odds, spread and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:56 a.m. ET.

Money line: 49ers -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Chargers +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

49ers -250 (bet $250 to win $100) | Chargers +200 (bet $100 to win $200) Against the spread/ATS: 49ers -4.5 (-115) | Chargers +4.5 (-105)

49ers -4.5 (-115) | Chargers +4.5 (-105) Total: 34.5 (Over: -105 | Under: -115)

49ers at Chargers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

49ers 17, Chargers 13

The 49ers (-250) are heavy favorites despite their loss last weekend. The thinking here is that they have two top-flight quarterbacks in Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense should more balanced deeper into the game.

Still, AVOID, and play the spread instead.

The CHARGERS +4.5 (-105) are worth a look as I expect at least a backdoor cover here. L.A. exhibited some suffocating defense last weekend, although the Rams sure helped by playing sloppy football.

Lance will try to ball out when he has his number called, and that should make Chargers bettors nervous. However, in the end, look for L.A. to grab the cover in the fourth quarter once the reserves kick in.

UNDER 34.5 (-115) is the play here as long as Garoppolo and Lance don’t light it up too much when they get their chance; the Chiefs were able to move the ball on the 49ers last week so that is a concern too.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

