Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Josephine Baker is 1st Black woman given Paris burial honor

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0vzq_0bZQ8g0C00

PARIS — (AP) — The remains of American-born singer and dancer Josephine Baker will be reinterred at the Pantheon monument in Paris, making the entertainer who is a World War II hero in France the first Black woman to get the country’s highest honor.

Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron decided to organize a ceremony on November 30 at the Paris monument, which houses the remains of scientist Marie Curie, French philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries.

The presidential palace confirmed the newspaper's information.

After her death in 1975, Baker was buried in Monaco, dressed in a French military uniform with the medals she received for her role as part of the French Resistance during the war.

Baker will be the fifth woman to be honored with a Pantheon burial, and will also be the first artist.

Holocaust survivor Simone Veil, one of France’s most revered politicians, was buried at the Pantheon in 2018. The other women are two who fought with the French Resistance during World War II — Germaine Tillion and Genevieve de Gaulle-Anthonioz — and Nobel Prize-winning chemist Curie.

The monument also holds the remains of 72 men.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Baker became a megastar in the 1930s especially in France, where she moved in 1925 as she was seeking to flee racism and segregation in the United States.

Baker quickly became famous for her “banana skirt” dance routines and wowed audiences at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees and later at the Folies Bergere in Paris.

She became a French citizen after her marriage to industrialist Jean Lion in 1937.

During WWII, she joined the French Resistance. Amid other missions, she collected information from German officials she met at parties and carried messages hidden in her underwear to England and other countries, using her star status to justify her travels.

A civil right activist, she took part in 1963 in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who made his “I Have A Dream” speech.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Voltaire
Person
Simone Veil
Person
Victor Hugo
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Marie Curie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#France#Racial Injustice#Ap#American#Pantheon#Le Parisien#French#German#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Societythewestsidegazette.com

Josephine Baker Is Still Breaking Barriers Becoming First Black Woman To Enter The Panthéon

Baker will officially be laid to rest on November 30, becoming the fifth woman and first entertainer to be honored with a Panthéon burial. Josephine Baker became an iconic symbol during the Jazz Age and the Roaring Twenties for her groundbreaking acting career. The legendary dancer and civil rights activist was the first Black woman to star in a major studio production in the 1927 silent film “Siren of the Tropics.” She portrayed a West Indian girl named Papitou who falls in love with a French man.
SocietyTelegraph

Josephine Baker to be re-interred in the Paris Panthéon

France is to induct the first black woman into a mausoleum for its most distinguished citizens. Josephine Baker, the American-born dancer, World War Two resistance fighter and civil rights activist, will be re-interred at the Pantheon in an official ceremony this autumn. Activists celebrated President Emmanuel Macron's decision to honour...
Celebritiesgoodmorningamerica.com

Josephine Baker receives one of France's highest honors 46 years after her death

France will pay tribute to American-born entertainer Josephine Baker, making her the first Black woman to enter France's Pantheon, in the heart of Paris. She is "the embodiment of the French spirit" who "deserves the recognition of her motherland," the Elysée Palace said in a statement. France will hold a ceremony in the artist's honor presided by Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 30.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

The Story of the Black Woman Who Rose From Enslavement to Became LA’s Real Estate Tycoon: Biddy Mason

Bridget ‘Biddy’ Mason was born to a slave family in Georgia on the 25th of August, 1818. Like any other slave born at her time, she did not get to enjoy her childhood. She was enslaved at birth. When Bridget turned eighteen, she was gifted to a young Mississippian couple, Robert and Rebecca Smith, as a ‘wedding gift’. The several families she worked for changed her beautiful name Bridget to ‘Biddy’. Her life was not unique. Every slave from the South was treated similarly. They were brought, sold, or gifted — treated like property devoid of human rights.
Societykpfa.org

Queer Women and Lesbians on the Land

Today we focus on young queer and lesbian women who are creating alternative communities on both rural and urban land. First we talk to Claire Ryan about her experience living on Outland, which is 1,000 acres of women’s land in New Mexico founded over 30 years ago by Jae Haggard, editor of Maize, the lesbian country magazine and communication hub for women living or interested in living on Land, and her partner at the time, Lee.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Rev Jesse Jackson in hospital with Covid-19

The Rev Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement. He and his wife, 77, were being treated at Northwestern memorial hospital in Chicago, said his nonprofit Rainbow/Push Coalition. Jesse Jackson, 79, is...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Royal British Prince Who Was Hidden From the Public

Prince John in 1910 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The existence of Prince John has only been discovered recently as his existence was well hidden from the British public due to reasons that have not been yet disclosed by the Royal British Family, however, most historians argue that it was to not affect the public image of the royal family. His appearance was very rarely made public and this was due to an illness of which he suffered from a very young age.
MilitaryMilitary.com

How Navy Veteran Monica Helms Created the Transgender Pride Flag

When Monica Helms was in the Navy, she served aboard the submarines USS Francis Scott Key and the USS Flasher. Her missions had her going out on deployments of up to 70 days each. She served for eight years, hiding something she didn’t quite understand. Helms would come to understand...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Remembering the enslaved

On Tuesday, August 17, at 3 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History will be hosting Peggy King Jorde, an expert on memorializing African burial grounds, as this month’s featured guest. Jorde will lead a virtual lecture and slideshow, alongside a trailer for a documentary slated to release in 2022 called “Story of Bones,” showing her work during the event.
ReligionLiterary Hub

The White Christian Nationalism Behind the Worst Terrorist Attack in American History

The city of God lay deep in the Ozark hills of northeastern Oklahoma, at the end of six miles of dirt road. Young men in thrown-together fatigues guarded the gates to the domed church of Elohim City. The church was the center of community life for the isolated settlement, host to charismatic morning prayers and evening assemblies. It flew Christian banners and Confederate flags. Many of Elohim City’s roughly one hundred residents were transients, who drove their mobile homes onto its four hundred acres for as long as they needed refuge from an iniquitous world. Polygamy was encouraged and patriarchy enforced. Non-domestic work for women was forbidden.
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

These religious freedom advocates want the 2022 Olympics to be moved

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. When Ziba Murat last spoke to her mother, the older woman urged her to “sleep when the baby sleeps.” Murat’s daughter was then just 3 months old, and Murat, like many new parents, was struggling to get enough rest.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

British children and partners of Jamaica deportees warn their families are being ‘ripped apart’

British children and partners of men set to be deported on a controversial charter flight to Jamaica within hours have warned that their removal will rip their families apart and impact their lives for years to come.Dozens of Jamaican nationals, some of whom have lived in the UK since they were children and have British children themselves, have been rounded up and detained in removal centres over the last two weeks in preparation for the mass deportation.Many have since had their tickets cancelled after lawyers intervened, leaving around a dozen people facing removal. They are all being deported on the...
Americaswashdiplomat.com

Op-Ed: Assassination is only latest chapter in Haiti’s tortured history

“Haiti appears to be cursed,” wrote Le Monde, in an editorial two days after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. “It is a failed state,” added the august Parisian daily. This does not surprise me. Haiti attracts world attention only at times of major catastrophes, such as the earthquake that on Jan. 12, 2010, destroyed 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and some communities as far as 35 miles away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy