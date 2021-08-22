Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Don Everly of the Everly Brothers dead at 84

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8XJA_0bZQ8OJE00

Don Everly, whose pioneering, harmonizing rock sound with his younger brother Phil led to more than a dozen hit songs as the Everly Brothers, has died. He was 84.

Don Everly’s death was confirmed on Saturday by his family to the Los Angeles Times. A cause of death was not released.

“Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” his family said in a statement. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

The Everly Brothers had 15 top 10 hits from 1957 to 1962 including “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Cathy’s Clown,” the Times reported. The duo’s harmonies and blend of folk and bluegrass were influential to bands like The Beatles and Simon and Garfunkel, as well as country singer Gram Parsons.

The Everly Brothers were part of the inaugural class inducted in 1986 to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and James Brown.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Gram Parsons
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
James Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Everly Brothers#The Los Angeles Times#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
Musicopenculture.com

The Life & Music of the Godmother of Rock and Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe

When I was a wee lad I was interested in the history of rock and roll. Where did it come from? Who started it? But also when I was wee, there didn’t seem to be a lot of information around, certainly not in my library downtown. But when Muddy Waters died in 1983, I started to understand that rock and roll was sped-up blues, and pieces started to slot together. However, women weren’t part of the equation. (Blame Rolling Stone Magazine).
insideedition.com

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer and Rock and Roll Icon, Dead at 80

Charlie Watts, one of the longest serving members of the iconic rock and roll band, The Rolling Stones, has died. He was 80, the band said in a statement. Watts died in a London hospital Tuesday surrounded by his family, the statement said. “It is with immense sadness that we...
Musicnjarts.net

Bonnie Raitt: favorite songs from each album

As I’ve done before for Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder, I am currently sharing a song a day, on Facebook, from each Bonnie Raitt album in chronological order. I started with her self-titled 1971 debut album on Aug. 22, and should be done in just a few weeks (Raitt has not been as prolific as the artists I have previously done this for).
MusicChronicle-Telegram

King Crimson's bassist Tony Levin talks Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel and Rock Hall

There are many great bassists in rock ’n’ roll history, but there’s only one Tony Levin. A maestro of progressive rock for a half-century, the imaginative bassist appeared on albums by Paul Simon, John Lennon, David Bowie and dozens of others, in addition to recording and touring with Peter Gabriel and King Crimson.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Watts Is a Jazz Drummer: The Lost ‘Rolling Stone’ Interview

In 2013, I interviewed the Rolling Stones for this magazine as the band prepared for the next leg of their 50th anniversary tour. I’d talked to Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood before, but never Charlie Watts. I was excited by the prospect: For more years than I could count, I had wanted to be able to sit in a room and talk with him about jazz. I got to do that, but the section I wrote about him didn’t make the final story. After I learned Watts would not be joining the Stones on tour this fall due to...
MusicMiddletown Press

Wanda Jackson and Producer Joan Jett on the Rockabilly Queen's 'Encore' - and Whether It's Really the End of the Road

Before discussing country-rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson’s so-called final album, it’s best to clear up a few things. When most think of the last 20 years of Wanda Jackson’s career, and her return to secular music after a decade doing songs of praise, it is often more in consideration of the producers and collaborators who aided and abetted her mission to raise hell. The latest of these is the just-released “Encore,” produced by Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna and released on their Blackheart label in partnership with Nashville’s Big Machine.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy