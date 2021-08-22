Community Garden ‘caretaker’ wins Golden Kernel honors: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- The thunderstorms on the first night of the 46th annual North Ridgeville Corn Festival were not going to dampen the spirits and excitement of the many people who attend the event Aug. 13-15. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s festival and the rescheduling of this year’s event, it was totally worth the wait. The festival has always been about bringing the community together and supporting local businesses. Not even a pandemic (or rain) is going to cancel that mission.