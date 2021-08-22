Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Trimmings: Freshman defender showing promise in camp

By Sean Fitz
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State’s freshman focus on the defensive side of the ball has largely centered around cornerback Kalen King, but another member of the Class of 2021 has had a promising start to camp.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
Oregon State247Sports

WATCH: 4-star DT Freshman Keanu Williams talks first fall camp at Oregon

Oregon Duck freshman four-star defensive tackle Keanu Williams discusses Oregon's fall camp, the first day of pads, and his early start to his Oregon Duck career. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
Washington StateCentral Illinois Proud

Boot Camp: Washington Looks To Defend Co-Mid-Illini Title

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Washington Panthers and head coach Darrell Crouch had a successful spring football season, going 5-1 and earning a share of the Mid-Illini Conference title. But this fall, Washington will need to replace a majority of their starters on the offensive and defensive lines. The senior...
College Sportschatsports.com

Freshman kicker Little impressing in preseason camp

Arkansas kicker Cam Little (29) kicks a field goal during the Razorbacks' Red-White spring game on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Fayetteville. It appears Arkansas has a chance to improve its special teams this year after struggling in that phase in 2020. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman raved about the leg...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Demetris Robertson shows promise in his first Auburn scrimmage

AUBURN, Alabama–In a scrimmage in which the defense held the upper hand one of the bright spots on Saturday night was the play of the newest member of the Auburn football team, wide receiver Demetris Robertson. Making one of the big plays of Auburn’s initial preseason scrimmage, the 6-0, 185...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman punter sheds black stripe during fall camp

Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco has lost his black stripe. The Buckeyes announced that development on Friday afternoon. Here’s a video commemorating the milestone:. “I just want to thank you boys for welcoming me into the brotherhood,” Mirco said. “All the coaching staff for the opportunity.”. Mirco signed with the...
College Sports247Sports

Brennan Jackson: Commissioner George Kliavkoff giving WSU players ‘a voice’

IN HIS FIRST summer as Pac-12 Commissioner, George Kliavkoff is touring schools throughout the conference, arriving in Pullman Thursday and getting straight to the nitty gritty work with Washington State leadership. Kliavkoff is also taking the time to develop relationships with Cougar athletes, meeting with WSU football’s ‘leadership council’ Thursday.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan freshman Andrel Anthony impressing with big plays in camp: ‘It’s like a Lou Gehrig hitting streak’

Michigan’s football team is seven practices into fall camp, and there is a freshman receiver who continues to capture the attention of head coach Jim Harbaugh. “Andrel Anthony continues to make a play a practice,” Harbaugh told reporters outside Schembechler Hall on Friday. “He’s on a streak. It’s like a Lou Gehrig hitting streak. He would do it in spring ball where, ‘wait for it; it’s going to happen,’ and he makes it. It is just a play a practice that’s a big chunk variety. He continues to be really good.”
Ohio State247Sports

Watch: Freshman Donovan Jackson impresses coaches early in camp

In a galaxy of freshman stars on the Ohio State football team this season, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson could be one of the brightest. The 6-4, 300-pound Jackson, a product of Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal, was among six five-star prospects who signed in the 2021 class. (The others, if you’re scoring at home, were DE J.T. Tuimoloau, DE Jack Sawyer, WR Emeka Egbuka, RB TreVeyon Henderson and QB Kyle McCord. A seventh five star – QB Quinn Ewers – reclassified from 2022 and arrived at Ohio State on Saturday.)
NFLYardbarker

Rookies Show Promise In Texans' Preseason Win

When you open the preseason with a 26-7 win, a number of things probably went well. That was the case Saturday night at Green Bay for the Houston Texans, who saw a numbner of promising performances across that board. Included were the showings of many of Houston's young players, especially...
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Lauletta Shows Promise In Preseason Opener

The Cleveland Browns had a strong showing in their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 14. Though the Browns won the game by a score of 23-13, the final score is not as important in preseason games. For the first time in two years, fans and coaches...
NFLNFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson shows promise in preseason debut vs. Giants

The Jets' new era under center started with promise Saturday night. Zach Wilson shined in his preseason debut, completing 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards and a passer rating of 86.8 in a 12-7 win over the Giants. The stat line doesn't look like much, primarily because Wilson wasn't...

Comments / 0

Community Policy