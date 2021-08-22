Trimmings: Freshman defender showing promise in camp

In a galaxy of freshman stars on the Ohio State football team this season, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson could be one of the brightest. The 6-4, 300-pound Jackson, a product of Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal, was among six five-star prospects who signed in the 2021 class. (The others, if you’re scoring at home, were DE J.T. Tuimoloau, DE Jack Sawyer, WR Emeka Egbuka, RB TreVeyon Henderson and QB Kyle McCord. A seventh five star – QB Quinn Ewers – reclassified from 2022 and arrived at Ohio State on Saturday.)
