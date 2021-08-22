Trimmings: Freshman defender showing promise in camp

Michigan’s football team is seven practices into fall camp, and there is a freshman receiver who continues to capture the attention of head coach Jim Harbaugh. “Andrel Anthony continues to make a play a practice,” Harbaugh told reporters outside Schembechler Hall on Friday. “He’s on a streak. It’s like a Lou Gehrig hitting streak. He would do it in spring ball where, ‘wait for it; it’s going to happen,’ and he makes it. It is just a play a practice that’s a big chunk variety. He continues to be really good.”