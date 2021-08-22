Cancel
MLB

J.D. Martinez Playing Outfield More Often Prompts Joke From Alex Cora

When people think of J.D. Martinez, they often think of him as the designated hitter for the Boston Red Sox. This year, he’s proving that he’s more than that. Sox manager Alex Cora this year has been playing Martinez in the field more often. He’s appeared in left 22 times this season and in right five times (one game this season he played both corner outfield spots). Martinez did play 57 games in the field in 2018, followed by 38 in 2019. However, he played outfield just six times in last year’s truncated season.

