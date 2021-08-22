Dr. Igor’s Vegan Butternut Squash & Hemp Heart Lasagna Roll-Ups Recipe
Veganized Lasagna Rolls filled with Roasted Butternut Squash, Sautéed Leafy Greens and Plant-based Ricotta with an Italian Hemp Romesco Sauce. You won’t miss the traditional meat lasagna when you get a serving of this vegan take on a comfort food classic! This fancy casserole is not only delicious, but it’s also packed with omega fatty acids, protein, dietary fiber, calcium, potassium and vitamins A and C. You’ll never regret eating a portion of this baked pasta dish!www.laweekly.com
