2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 125
It feels like it’s becoming a regular occurrence: Trotting out the Green Day song “Wake Me When September Ends” to describe late season Cubs baseball. I know we are supposed to be watching for player development and keeping our attention on the future and not the present. But in the meantime, the on field play of this Cubs team is almost criminally bad. This team feels like the team that the “evil owner” in the movie Major League was trying to put together. You know, before it turned out that they actually put together a really good team.www.bleedcubbieblue.com
