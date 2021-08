One of the interesting media projects receiving some discussion over the last while is Bob Costas (seen above in 2016) returning to HBO for a quarterly Back on the Record interview/roundtable show. Even that title is a callback, as Costas’ first show there (which aired from 2001-04) was called On the Record. This revival was announced in April, and it got some more discussion recently with the news of ESPN’s Bomani Jones contributing on-camera commentaries and helping to host roundtable segments. The hour-long show premieres Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max, and the debut episode has quite the guest lineup. Here’s more from a WarnerMedia release: