‘Love Island: The Game’ reportedly delayed – developer accused of sexism by staff

Liberty Poole has been a Love Island fan favourite from day one, and her lack of game plan has only helped her go up in estimations. The original Islander has been paired up with Jake Cornish from the get-go, with the couple going official and saying 'I love you' while in the villa. But it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing: the last week of episodes have seen the pair clash over whether he's being genuine, and if he finds her attractive.