Savard: Canadiens 'planning to return to the final and to win it'

By Kayla Douglas
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA native of St-Hyacinthe, Quebec, David Savard has already brought the Stanley Cup back to his home province. This time around, he wants to do it as a member of the Montreal Canadiens. "We're going to try to bring it back (to Montreal), that's the plan for next year," Savard...

www.thescore.com

