Social media platforms have failed to address reported anti-Semitic content, according to a new British report. Over a six-week period earlier this year, the U.K.-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reported anti-Jewish content on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok – only for 84 percent of those posts to not be acted upon by those social media companies, with Facebook and Twitter having the “poorest rate of enforcement action,” said CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed in the introduction of the report, which was released on Friday.