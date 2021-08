When it was announced that Russell Westbrook would be traded to the Lakers last month, the internet exploded with talk of how this would change parity in the NBA. But now the basketball star is drawing the attention to his work off the court with his new sneaker, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 3. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook Sneaker Page (@whynotfeatures) The One Take 3 slightly varies from the two versions of the shoe that came before it. For colorway, it primarily uses black, white and gray for the base and overlays, with...