Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 8/21/21 (Turtle Talk With Crush Officially Reopens, New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Spaceship Earth Themed Banners Pop Up, Dooney & Bourke ‘Beauty and the Beast’ MagicBand Debuts, Winnie the Pooh Celebrates His 100th Birthday, and More)

By Carmen Jordan
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to a beautiful day at EPCOT! Today we’ll journey around this wonderful park and discover all of the latest happenings together. Let’s jump in!. We swam over to The Seas with Nemo & Friends, where we excitedly waited for the grand return of Turtle Talk With Crush! This show has not been available to guests since March of 2020.

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Stirling
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Future World#Creations Shop#Club Cool#Biergarten#Mitsukoshi#World Traveler#Harmonious#Wdwnt#Wdw News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
LifestyleInside the Magic

Canceled Disney Springs Projects Remain Abandoned and Untouched

At Disney Springs, Guests typically visit the area to eat some delicious food, seek out some shopping, and enjoy the atmosphere that Disney has so intricately created. There will always be something being built or refurbished in the area from time to time, as we can see all over Disney property. Lately, Guests at Disney Springs may have realized that some areas have been under construction for quite some time; however, at the moment, no construction is being done.
Travelfox10phoenix.com

PHOTOS: Kids swim in flooded streets at Disney's Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rainy day at a theme park can sometimes ruin the fun for some guests, but not when you're a kid at Disney's Magic Kingdom!. Cassie Claire Chase shared photos and video with FOX 35 News of the flooded streets at the theme park on Thursday after a storm rolled through. Instead of huddling under whatever covering they could find, kids took advantage of the new ‘water park.’
LifestyleInside the Magic

Are Cavalcades Coming to an End? One Disney Park Removes All

Although Disney World has come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic, there is still a lot more that needs to be done for the theme parks to return to a normal state of operations. One of the biggest changes we continue to see is the lack of...
Travelallears.net

PHOTOS: We Spotted Goofy Checking Into Disney World’s CREEPIEST Hotel!

Character meet and greets may not be back at Disney World just yet, but there are still plenty of ways to say hi to some of your favorite characters!. Over the past year, we’ve seen Mickey and pals take to Main Street, U.S.A. during cavalcades (aka mini-parades), watched Chip ‘n’ Dale have a nice picnic on the lawn in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and even stumbled into Goofy and Pluto at select Disney World Resorts. And, today we found a classic character greeting guests from another location!
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Ride Faces HUGE Wait Just Minutes After Park Opening

Avatar — Flight of Passage continues to draw Guests each and every day. This morning, July 29, the Pandora attraction is facing huge wait times just minutes after the theme park officially opened. At approximately 8:40 a.m., just 40 minutes after Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened, Avatar — Flight of Passage...
TravelWDW News Today

Walt Disney World Theme Park Hours Released Through October 23

Walt Disney World hours have been released through October 23. Hours were previously released through October 16. Magic Kingdom is currently scheduled to open at 9:00 AM daily. It will close at 8:30 PM on October 17, 19, and 22. It will close at 9:00 PM on October 18, 20, 21, and 23.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Rides Shut Down 262 Times This Week

One big Disney tip Guests should know about, is that a Disney World attraction may be temporarily closed at times; however, when this happens, it is completely normal, and the ride will likely return to operations shortly!. There is nothing worse than walking all the way to Haunted Mansion from...
TravelInside the Magic

VIDEO: Disney Guest Nearly Struck By Lightning at Magic Kingdom

If you plan to visit Walt Disney World, especially during the summer months, you should know that rain is inevitable — especially pop-up thunderstorms. Well, on a recent visit to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Guests were met with a pop-up thunderstorm, including rain pouring down, loud thunder booms, and bright lightning strikes, that were actually way closer than they anticipated!
Lifestyleallears.net

The Scariest Animatronics in Disney Parks History

From adorable baby animals to cute characters on rides, Disney World is filled with adorable and sweet critters and animatronics. It’s also home to some animatronics that haunt our nightmares. Whether intentionally scary or inadvertently creepy, sometimes Disney World animatronics are a tad much, as evidenced by these scary ride...
TravelWDW Prep School

2022 Disneyland Vacation Packages Are Now Available To Book

Who wants to head to the happiest place on earth next year? We have some good news!. Available starting today, you can now book 2022 Disneyland vacation packages with stays at either Disneyland Resort hotels or Good Neighbor Hotels. These packages are valid for arrivals Jan. 1 through Dec. 31,...
Travelallears.net

The PeopleMover Was Evacuated in Magic Kingdom Today

The PeopleMover is one of our favorite rides in Disney World and a great way to relax and enjoy a leisurely ride through Magic Kingdom. Sometimes the PeopleMover has issues, like many Disney World rides understandably experience from time to time. Today, the PeopleMover was evacuated, and we have photos to share!
Travelkennythepirate.com

Walt Disney World has a New Merchandise Protocol that we Love

We all love bringing home a few Disney souvenirs that help us to remember the “Most Magical Place on Earth.” Walt Disney World now has a new merchandise protocol in place that will help even more Disney Guests to be able to bring home the “magic.” Check this out below.
TravelWDW News Today

Attractions Announced For Early Theme Park Entry at Walt Disney World

In addition to Extended Evening Hours, Walt Disney World will also be launching Early Theme Park Entry for resort hotel guests starting October 1. We now know what attractions will be available during these early hours. Magic Kingdom. “it’s a small world”. Astro Orbiter. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. Dumbo...
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

Walt Disney World is bringing back vintage merchandise for 50th anniversary

Walt Disney World is gearing up for its 50th anniversary and is celebrating with exclusive merchandise. “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-monthlong extravaganza that begins in October with merchandise that celebrates the legacy of the first 50 years of Walt Disney World magic, will feature a large selection of new items to mark the milestone.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Disney Reveals First Look at ‘Princess and the Frog’ Ride Replacing Splash Mountain

Last summer, Disney announced it would retire it popular Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World and retheme the structures with characters from the recent animated movie The Princess and the Frog. In honor of World Princess Week (which is apparently a thing?), they’ve offered the first major update on the new attraction’s progress, including concept art (seen above) and a detailed description of the ride.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: You Can Now Spot TWO More Princesses in EPCOT

We’ve got some exciting news for you Disney Princess fans heading to Disney World. Not only do the princesses have cavalcades in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, but we often see them interacting with guests in both parks. However, EPCOT seems to be getting more Disney princesses recently. For a while,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy