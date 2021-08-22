PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 8/21/21 (Turtle Talk With Crush Officially Reopens, New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Spaceship Earth Themed Banners Pop Up, Dooney & Bourke ‘Beauty and the Beast’ MagicBand Debuts, Winnie the Pooh Celebrates His 100th Birthday, and More)
Good morning and welcome to a beautiful day at EPCOT! Today we’ll journey around this wonderful park and discover all of the latest happenings together. Let’s jump in!. We swam over to The Seas with Nemo & Friends, where we excitedly waited for the grand return of Turtle Talk With Crush! This show has not been available to guests since March of 2020.wdwnt.com
