Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Getting ready for Henri: Storm preparedness tips

By Dave Canton
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Tropical Storm Henri bearing down on New England, residents should be preparing for power outages that could stretch into days. Emergency management authorities including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, say each household should be ready with its own backup supplies, including potable water, battery-operated lighting and food that can be consumed without heating.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
52K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Emergency Management#Power Outage#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Matt Lillywhite

"Evacuate Immediately!" Hurricane Ida Will Destroy The Gulf Coast

If you haven't already, now is a good time to buy emergency supplies in case you're stuck at home for several days due to torrential rain and hurricane-force winds. A hurricane is rapidly hurdling towards the United States. Named Ida, it has already strengthened into a hurricane and is poised to strike the gulf coast this weekend. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:

Comments / 0

Community Policy