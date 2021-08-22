Cancel
Environment

Weather Blog: Henri and High Heat

By Jeff Penner
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are tracking 2 H's. Henri and Heat. Henri is affecting New England today and the heat is about to affect our region starting Monday. Henri weakened to a tropical storm before it made landfall. You can see on this radar image from 8:10 AM Sunday that there is not much of an eye. It was centered south of Newport, Rhode Island. So, it appears it will not be the first hurricane to make landfall in between New York City and Boston in 30 years.

