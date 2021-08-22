‘Love Island: The Game’ reportedly delayed – developer accused of sexism by staff

Fusebox Games, the developer behind Love Island: The Game, has been accused of sexism and fetishising bisexual experiences by staff. According to a report by The Independent, Love Island: The Game’s new content has been indefinitely delayed amidst the accusations, which include complaints of a toxic workplace and sexist content. Dozens of staff are also supposedly at risk of losing their jobs after raising complaints about how the developer Fuse Box Games treated LGBT+ themes in another one of its games.