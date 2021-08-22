Letter: Speak up for Bi-Zi Farms

We all pay taxes, so pave all streets the same. East 27th Street was paved on Aug. 11, and what a poor job it was. At the end of my driveway it captures and puddles water that should go into the drain next to it, but does not. So prior to the paving work they had someone come out and worked on that area and marked it to be filled in to stop the puddling and let the water go to the drain. No one came back to do this, even after two calls to them and no call back either.