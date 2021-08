The Cleveland Browns have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Tegray Scales, the team announced on Wednesday. The Browns, according to multiple reports the last few days, are currently dealing with several injuries at the linebacker position. It had been previously reported that linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the 2021 season with a torn biceps tendon that he recently suffered and that linebacker Montrel Meander will miss the entire season with an Achilles injury that he suffered over the weekend.