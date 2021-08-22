10-man Sporting KC plays to scoreless draw on the road against Minnesota United
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Tim Melia tied his season high with seven saves and short-handed Sporting Kansas City held on for a 0-0 tie with Minnesota United on Saturday. “He’s another guy who doesn’t get recognized in the way that he should. Week in and week out, he is a consistent goalkeeper,” head coach Peter Vermes said. “Excellent at shot stopping, excellent with his feet and a great team guy. Just tremendous.”fox4kc.com
