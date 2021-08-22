10-man Sporting KC plays to scoreless draw on the road against Minnesota United

Pumas improved somewhat but continued a terrible season with a 0-0 tie at home against Queretaro. Pumas continued to produce very little on offense, and although they had a good start, they were outplayed for stretches as they faced a Queretaro side that isn’t one of the contenders for the title. Pumas went down to 10 players and actually had the best play of the match during that time, but it was still not enough to even get their first lead of the season. Pumas will now travel for their midweek match against Necaxa in Aguascalientes, while Queretaro will have a tough visit that same day against Tigres.