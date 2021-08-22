FSU's 15 most consistent preseason performers (so far)

Florida State has surpassed the halfway point of preseason camp as the Seminoles are now two weeks from the opener against Notre Dame. This evening will be FSU’s final scrimmage of the offseason (a mock game is next week) before starting somewhat of a transition to game-planning ahead of the actual game week. Before FSU’s scrimmage this evening, we wanted to take a step back and reflect on some of the players who’ve performed consistently up until this point in camp.