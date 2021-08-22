Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

FSU's 15 most consistent preseason performers (so far)

By Brendan Sonnone
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State has surpassed the halfway point of preseason camp as the Seminoles are now two weeks from the opener against Notre Dame. This evening will be FSU’s final scrimmage of the offseason (a mock game is next week) before starting somewhat of a transition to game-planning ahead of the actual game week. Before FSU’s scrimmage this evening, we wanted to take a step back and reflect on some of the players who’ve performed consistently up until this point in camp.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Seminoles#Notre Dame#Qb Jordan Travis#Rb Jashaun Corbin Fsu#Sec#Wr Keyshawn Helton Among#Rb Treshaun Ward Fiery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Florida State247Sports

Column: 10 Takeaways from FSU’s Preseason Camp

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wraps up preseason camp on Sunday, a week ahead of its season opener against Notre Dame, with a mock game. As camp wraps, these are 10 takeaways that I've gathered about the Seminoles... 10. Travis Jay is ready to take the next step. Travis Jay was,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has A Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow‘s days in the NFL have come to an end (at least at the moment). ESPN’s Dick Vitale is proud of the former Heisman winner for what Tebow accomplished. The Jaguars cut Tebow, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end to make an NFL comeback earlier this year, on Tuesday. He’s now a free agent and awaiting another opportunity, but it’s unlikely one comes his way.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama WR waived by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins drafted former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, they also had another former Alabama receiver on the roster — Robert Foster. Foster had been playing well this preseason, but on Tuesday, the Dolphins announced they were waiving Foster...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys: 3 players who clinched a roster spot so far this preseason

Mike McCarthy’s team has dropped its first two preseason games. But the Dallas Cowboys have seen a few players emerge this summer. Pay no attention to the fact that a team that finished 6-10 a year ago has gotten off to a 0-2 start in the preseason. The Dallas Cowboys do have a lot of work to rebound from a disappointing season. But winning during the summer is far from a cure-all.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football player medically retires

Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Roen McCullough (94) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Blake Haubeil (95) after Haubeil successfully kicked an onside kick during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Osu19mary Jb 06.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Blunt Message For Alabama Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its triumphant return to the screen for the first weekend of football. That mean the return of beloved analyst Lee Corso. The 86-year-old former head coach did the 2020 season from home due to the pandemic, but he was back on the set this morning.
College Sports247Sports

Cort Dennison "happy, so far" with performance of Louisville outside linebackers in fall camp

Louisville's outside linebacker group is off to a strong start in fall camp, says position coach Cort Dennison on Monday afternoon. Playing the DOG linebacker, both Yasir Abdullah and Nick Okeke, both drew praise for their efforts during fall camp, with the pair at the CARD linebacker spot, Jack Fagot and Marvin Dallas, also drawing an equal of compliments from their coach.
NFLPopculture

Notre Dame's Leprechaun Mascot Deemed Offensive in New Study

The leprechaun mascot for Norte Dame is one of the most recognizable mascots in college sports. However, according to a new survey, the mascot is one of the offensive in college football. The survey, according to the IndyStar, showed that the leprechaun mascot is the fourth most offensive football mascot in the nation. The top three most offensive mascots wear face paint, headdresses and are insensitive to Native Americans.
NFLevangelinetoday.com

Lessons learned so far during Saints preseason

One preseason game is in the book for the New Orleans Saints on the way to the 2021 NFL season. What did we learn? Well,not much if we’re being frank. I’m of the opinion that you can never take much stock in the preseason action. I’m usually snarky about it and call it “televised football practice.” I know, I know … football is football. It’s fun to have it back on TV and such. I get all of that…

Comments / 0

Community Policy